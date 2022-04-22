The best evocation of Elden Ring it is undoubtedly the Ashes of Reflected Tear, which basically evokes a clone of your PC, so we have thought of a handy guide that allows you to find it immediately.

Before continuing we would like to say that this guide contains spoilers of Elden Ring, continue at your own risk. We also remind you that if you are curious to know our thoughts on the game, you can take a look at our dedicated review.

Where to find Reflected Tear Summon Ashes in Elden Ring? Here is the guide

First you will need to have unlocked the underground area of Nokron, Eternal City. There are two ways to reach this placeone through Ranni the Witch’s mission, the other after defeating General Radhan.

So go to the place of grace Ancestral Woods, then drop to the left to get to a secret place called the Ground Consecrated to the Night. Go southwest by climbing roofs and balconies. When you are on a terrace, go east still climbing until you enter the window in a chapel. You will find yourself in a closed room, You can then continue using the Stone Sword Key on the Stone Gargoyle.

You will then find an enemy with his back turned, with a chest in front of him. Inside the latter you will find the Ashes of evocation of the Reflected Tear of Elden Ring. You will immediately realize that the summoning is unparalleled, since it will help you a lot to complete the adventure. Furthermore, when you use it you will not consume magic points but life points.

This is all about our guide on how to find the Ashes of Reflected Tear in the new Elden Ring game, if you need other help or advice we suggest you take a look at the dedicated Elden Ring card, so as to find the entire game coverage and related guides!