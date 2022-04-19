Elden Ring is a continuous challenge, and the icon of this genre of games is undoubtedly the killing of all the bosses present, and we are in the front row to offer you a complete guide that explains how to deal with them all in the best way. ! In this guide in particular, we will show you how to deal with and where to find all the bosses present on Mount Gelmir and at Villa Vulcano in Elden Ring.

We remind you that if you are in trouble with Elden Ring, you can find everything you are looking for (and other guides) in our guide to trophies and platinum, but also all the guides dedicated to the bosses of the other areas, including those to the bosses of the other areas of the game, such as that of the Peninsula of tears , of the earlier Sepolcride, of the inhospitable Caelid or of the underground areas. If you haven’t read it, we also invite you to visit our game review.

Before continuing, thank you the portal Powerpyx for making their demonstration videos available to the public. The tactics described in the text, however, are drawn from our gaming experiences, and will not always coincide with the videos, as these may only show one of the possible approaches. There will also be links with the fights we have carried out.

ATTENTION: we remind you that in this guide to the bosses you may receive spoilers about what awaits you in the areas of Mount Gelmir and Villa Vulcano of Elden Ring, so we invite you to proceed in the reading aware of this.

The Bosses of Mount Gelmir

Raptor Virgin (wheel) and Raptor Virgin (whirling scourge) – Medium (level 70 and above)

You will find them on Mount Gelmir, inside Villa Vulcanohowever, to reach their area you will have to go through the Raya Lucaria academyget to the giant elevator, get to the lowest point, and to have you killed captured by the Raptor Virgin. You will be teleported elsewhere, go along the road until you find a grace point, from which you will then proceed to the boss room. This is the first double boss featured in this Elden Ring guide dedicated to Mount Gelmir.

This is a very annoying fight, especially since facing two of these machines at the same time is very tedious and dangerous. If you are not at a decent level, it will take a few hits and a single “hug” to be defeated. Certainly if you have a magical build you can afford a more evasive maneuver, but remember that these cursed also have ranged and / or charge attacks. Try to hit them often without being too greedy, but above all be sure of get help from summons that keep at least one busy. The main advice is in fact to focus on only one of these lethal machines.

Video of the upcoming fight …

Guide to the bosses of Mount Gelmir and Villa Vulcano currently in development. This article will be updated soon, and we will gradually implement all the bosses present.