Bandai Namco published the results for the first quarter of the fiscal year (April, May, June 2022). Despite the downward trend among other publishers, the group had an explosive quarter with revenues of around € 1.5 billion (+ 21.5%) and operating income of € 325 million (+ 64.3%). ), up sharply compared to last year.

Always driven by Elden Ring, the gaming business is largely responsible for this growth and achieved a turnover of 657 million euros (instead of 486 million euros last year) and an operating profit of 215 million euros (instead of 87 million euros last year).

It should be noted, however, that video games are only the second most profitable business of the Japanese group, as toys and their derivatives bring even more.

Bandai Namco distributed 11.4 million games during this quarter, up from 10 million the previous year. Its goal for the fiscal year is to sell 43.5 million, down from 56.8 million the previous year.

