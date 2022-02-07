A study carried out by Compare the Market leaves us with the list of the most searched games on the internet.

This year 2022 is one of the most powerful in terms of video game releases. Without going any further, the same month of February in which we find ourselves contains great protagonists: Dying Light 2 has just been released, we will have Horizon: Forbidden West in a few days and in the last week the highly anticipated Elden Ring will arrive.

If I use the long-awaited term, it is not on a whim. FromSoftware’s game is the most anticipated if we look at the data it has published Compare the Market in relation to the most wanted games of 2022. The study collects the average internet searches for the titles planned for this year 2022, excluding those that are only re-releases for new generation consoles. In the list of 20 classifieds we see that Elden Ring is unbeatable, with God of War: Ragnarok and Monster Hunter Rise, which has had a PC version and is preparing an expansion in the summer, completing the podium.

At a territorial level, it is worth noting that in Spain Elden Ring also repeats as the most anticipated, as well as Ragnarok. The third, however, is Dying Light 2, which has been released on PC and consoles this past week. Below is the complete list worldwide so you can judge for yourself.

Most wanted games of 2022

*The figures correspond to the number of times a game is searched on average per month

Elden Ring – 939,000

God of War: Ragnarok- 768,000

Monster Hunter Rise- 691,000

Dying Light 2 – 563,000

Horizon: Forbidden West – 524,000

Hogwarts Legacy- 475,000

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 320,000

Starfield- 282,000

Grand Touring 7 – 270,000

Devil Immortal – 246,000

WWE 2K22 – 212,000

Gotham Knights- 208,000

Deep Rock Galactic- 200,000

eFootball 2022 – 181,000

Splatoon 3 – 164,000

Scorn- 164,000

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 162,000

Saint’s Row- 154,000

Sons of the Forest- 151,000

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 76,000

Remember that at 3DJuegos we also made our own list of the most anticipated games by the web editor at the end of last year, so we invite you to take a look to see which titles we are most looking forward to from the one that is already one of the years most prominent at the level of proper names.

