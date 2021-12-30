One of the most anticipated games of 2022 is definitely Elden Ring, the new From Software work by the duo Hidetaka Miyazaki And George RR Martin, the strange couple who somehow succeeded in their intent. From the interview on Edge, in issue 367, Miyazaki also talked about the relationship with the author of Game of Thrones.

We have often wondered what the amount of work entrusted to Martin was, what his real role was and how much of his ideas was contained in Elden Ring. Now we have the answer, straight from the words of Hidetaka Miyazaki:

“We immediately established that he would write the foundations, the historical elements of the game, events that happened long before those told by the same. In this way he was able to best express his creativity by creating something that had no limits. We started by giving him vague and generic themes of the myths that floated in my head, telling him about the games we usually play and the themes we want to explore in our titles. So the shirts were really loose and very vague.“

In this way George RR Martin was able to imagine a world without too many limits imposed by game designers, creating the narrative background – and consequently visual – of Elden Ring. And probably, given its prominence in From Software titles, that’s a nice percentage of the game.

Source: aroged.com