Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of Elden Ring and Dark Souls, stated that the success of FromSoftware’s latest effort hasn’t changed i company plans for his future games. The statement came during an interview with IGN.com immediately after the DICE Awards, where Elden Ring won several awards.

The question concerned precisely the influence of Elden Ring on FromSoftware. Miyazaki replied: “Obviously Elden Ring is a commercial success. Everyone knows it, but he didn’t influence what we’re going to create. Basically we will continue to make the games we want to make and that is our policy. Simple.”

“Working on Elden Ring was a great experience for me and for the whole development team. In some moments we were very excited about what we were doing. In others we were unable to do certain things, to implement them in the game. But in any case it was a good experience and we want to continue creating games with complex worlds that make the player feel it spirit of adventure.”

It was recently announced that Elden Ring has sold more than 20 million copies. The first official expansion was also presented, of which, however, nothing is known. Meanwhile FromSoftware is developing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, which will be released in the course of 2023.