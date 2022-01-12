Elden Ring returns to show itself with a video from gameplay which reveals in this case a curious personage half man and half beast who addresses the protagonist during an exploratory phase.

The creature is part of the large bestiary already present within the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, which we tested a few weeks ago and which still continues to reserve some surprises for those who continue to fathom it.

The character says his name is Boc: when we meet him he finds himself trapped in the shape of a sapling, and once released he reveals himself grateful for our intervention, rewarding us as he can and saying that he can infiltrate the nearby caves to find something more precious.

But when, later, we enter the Dissenter’s Cave, we find him apparently wounded and desperate, who orders us to run away so as not to end up like him.

It will be interesting to discover these optional missions in the expansive open world of Elden Ring, which will inspire us to explore and discover new things starting February 25 on PC and consoles.