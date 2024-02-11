













This comes from the question and answer section of this company's financial report, where there are some comments about the new downloadable content, which is being worked very hard on.

In a certain part of the document you can read 'We are currently hard at work developing DLC ​​for Elden Ring, but have not announced a release date at this time'.

That's a bit disappointing for players who were hoping for an update on Shadow of the Erdtree, which was announced in February 2023. But it's clear that Kadokawa knows there's demand for this content.

Fountain: FromSoftware.

The company highlights that its division focused on video games did so 'bigger than expected'and that those directly responsible for this are both Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon as Elden Ring.

The first is a title that came out in August 2023 and the second in February 2022. Apparently the residual sales of the style video game soulslike They are still good enough. In fact, in the report there is a mention that they are very stable.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

Elsewhere in the report you can read 'Several measures are currently underway for Elden Ring, including the development of major DLC, to maximize [el valor de por vida]'.

Shadow of the Erdtree is a complete expansion for this title, although it is a mystery how many hours of gameplay it will add to the main story.

Little is known about its history and whether it will add more playable mechanics. The best thing will be to be on the lookout.

