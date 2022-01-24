A few hours ago the development house FromSoftware officially unveiled the duration of the main campaign of Elden Ringthe team’s next title to be released in February.

Elden Ring it is certainly one of the most anticipated games of this 2022, if not of the year. After that FromSoftware took home the 2019 GOTY with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (here you can find the review if you are curious to know our vote), many fans are eagerly waiting for what, as stated by the development house itself, is the most ambitious title ever created by the team.

Given that the release is less and less and the demo (find our impressions of the game here) portends a truly huge title, many users have begun to wonder how long it will take to finish the main campaign of Elden Ring.

FromSoftware has finally answered this question, stating that it will take players around 30 hours to complete the main story if they stick to the established path.

The information was revealed during an interview with the producer Yasuhiro Kitao for the Taipei Game Show 2022.

However, according to Kitao, Elden Ring it is “quite huge” and contains many more hours of gameplay for those wishing to fully explore the vast world. Longtime fans will soon realize that the normal difficulty will also be seen in traversing certain areasas well as regular boss meetings.

This was all FromSoftware said about the duration of the main campaign of Elden Ring. We also remind you that in Elden Ring you will travel to discover theInterregnumworld created by the ever brilliant Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire. During the adventure you will have to unravel the mysteries behind the power of the Ancestral Ring and what happened before and after its destruction.

Elden Ring will be available starting February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PC.