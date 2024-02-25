Hidetake Miyazaki He has his own precise theory as to why FromSoftware manages to launch triple A at such a rapid pace: it is well organized and has a great staff. Miyazaki is currently busy promoting Shadow of the Erdtree, the first expansion of Elden Ring of considerable size.

“I don't know if it's a big secret,” Miyazaki said about the pace of FromSoftware's launches in an interview with IGN, “but in general we've just been graced by a great staff that loves developing these games and is, let's say, efficient in development. We are able to quickly understand what we want and make decisions quickly at the beginning of development. We know how to iterate and what to leave on the board. We are capable of advancing our ideas at a rapid pace. We know how to change and quickly decide the game we want to play.”