Hidetake Miyazaki He has his own precise theory as to why FromSoftware manages to launch triple A at such a rapid pace: it is well organized and has a great staff. Miyazaki is currently busy promoting Shadow of the Erdtree, the first expansion of Elden Ring of considerable size.
“I don't know if it's a big secret,” Miyazaki said about the pace of FromSoftware's launches in an interview with IGN, “but in general we've just been graced by a great staff that loves developing these games and is, let's say, efficient in development. We are able to quickly understand what we want and make decisions quickly at the beginning of development. We know how to iterate and what to leave on the board. We are capable of advancing our ideas at a rapid pace. We know how to change and quickly decide the game we want to play.”
An excellent organization
In short, for Miyazaki the strength of FromSoftware is in its ability to not waste time and resources by modifying ongoing projects several times, without knowing which direction to take (like what seems to have happened to Skull and Bones).
It must also be said that the specialization of Miyazaki's team on Soulsborne can represent an advantage in this sense, especially if excessive turnover is avoided (turnover of the workforce), so as not to disperse professionals already trained in the genre, where for example For example, many other studios tend to change many components after each project.
