Kitao was asked about the game’s success, but the man couldn’t give a reason: “We still haven’t been able to understand why so many people played it and we have no idea why it sold so well.” Then he expanded the discussion by stating that: “Our way of understanding video game development has not changed.”

An unexpected success

Kitao then added that FromSoftware’s policy for years has been to make games that it thought were fun and that it won’t start studying products to aim for other big hits like Elden Ring, given that it would risk failing. Then he reiterated that the development methods implemented by the studio have not changed.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s most successful game, selling many more copies than its other titles, including the recent Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

In February 2023, on the first anniversary of its launch, it was revealed that Elden Ring has sold more than 20 million copies. In the meantime FromSoftware is working on the first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which does not yet have a release date and which has never really been presented, despite the official announcement made many months ago.