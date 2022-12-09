Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 last night, and director Hidetaka Miyazakiaccepting the award, also hinted that there is something new to come for the game, with “other stuff” that the team wants to do within it and thus making one think of further DLC or expansions arriving.

The sentence was pronounced by Miyazaki during the speech given when the team received the statuette of Game of the Yearin short, shortly before the infamous intervention of the boy praising Bill Clinton through some possible anti-Semitic theory, or something like that.

Receiving the award, Miyazaki reported: “As far as Elden Ring is concerned, there are still many things we want to do”, without specifying further but suggesting that the game has not yet completed its journey. DLC or expansions for the title in question were actually expected, perhaps even as announcements within The Game Awards 2022.

However, the announcement of the Colosseum DLC came just before the event, thus clearing the field of possible further news on the game. However, this update may not be the only one planned: the most widespread idea is that FromSoftware has a sort of expansion related to the history of the game in store and that this therefore remains to be announced in the next period.

On the other hand, this would be something of a tradition for FromSoftware, which has often released consistent additions to its souls-like games, as we have seen with Bloodborne and the various Dark Souls. Meanwhile, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was also announced, demonstrating how the team is busy on several fronts.