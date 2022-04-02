A new mod for the PC version of Elden Ring speed up i loading times after a death and, apparently, also those of fast travel and initial loading.

The mod in question is called “Faster Respawn“and you can download it from NexusMods to this address. It basically reduces the waiting time it takes to start loading after your Lightless has died, as you can see in the comparison video below. Since the mod modifies game files, it can only be used by playing Elden Ring offline and turning off Easy Anti-Cheat.

But that’s not all. According to one of the users who installed it, the mod that not only speeds up waiting times after a death, but also all other Elden Ring uploads, including quick travel to a place of grace and loading from the main menu . Obviously this is a single testimony, so further tests are needed to understand if the mod actually has an effect on the whole game or not.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring players have discovered a new way to spot the illusory walls scattered across the Interregnum.