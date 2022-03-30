A new mod for the PC version of Elden Ring introduces the transmog, which therefore allows you to equip any piece of armor you like without having to worry about the statistics. Because rightly the eye also wants its part. The system in question is actually not as practical as an official one made by the developers, but it still does its job, albeit with some limitations.

The mod in question was made by pelloleq and is available for download on NexusMods to this address, if you want to try it. As usual, we advise against activating it if you are playing online.

As mentioned at the beginning, the mod is unfortunately not as practical as an official transmog system, but it does its job nonetheless. Basically removes all features of the pieces of Elden Ring armor, including weight, resistance, poise and immunity which in fact therefore all become the same and interchangeable without problems according to your tastes.

Elden Ring, a promotional image

To compensate, through the manufacturing menu you can create one of your choice three talismans each with the generic stats of light, medium and heavy armor sets, including their weight, so you’ll still need to invest in the relative attribute to equip them. Specifically these are the statistics of the three talismans of the mod:

Heavy armor

Weight: 60

Poise: 88

Physical Defense: 36

Magic Defense: 27

Miscellaneous immunities: 130

Medium armor

Weight: 35

Poise: 50

Physical Defense: 30

Magic Defense: 24

Miscellaneous immunities: 90

Light armor

Weight: 20

Poise: 30

Physical Defense: 24

Magic Defense: 19

Miscellaneous immunities: 70

As you may have guessed, therefore it is not possible to perfectly replicate the defensive statistics of the equipment you use thanks to the talismans. Also keep in mind that to use this transmog system you will have to give up one of the amulet slots and that three of those in the game will be replaced by those of the mods. On the other hand, those who want to look a little must suffer and we are sure that for many lovers of “Fashion Souls” these limitations will certainly not represent a problem.