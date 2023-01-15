A fan in love with Elden Ring created a giant hardcover Of Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the game. By giant we mean that it is really huge, since it exceeds six meters in height, as stated by the author himself.

It is certainly an unusual tribute to Elden Ring, but after all it is also right to celebrate its main author in some way. After all, we are talking about the game with the most GOTY ever, with more than seventeen million copies sold (last official figure) and which really has many admirers all over the world.

Big Miyazaki is the missing boss in Elden Ring

The hardcover, created by Reddit user MeanForce1, also features some not indifferent touches of class, such as the health bar in the lower part and “Big Miyazaki” as the name of the character, we imagine thought of as a boss. This is confirmed by MeanForce1 himself, who appears in the photo holding a katana, ready to face the gigantic opponent.

In the frame of the image we can also see the elements of the Elden Ring interface, to have further confirmation of our goal.

We feel sorry for MeanForce1, but we hope Big Miyazaki wins so he can keep making games. He seems decidedly more expendable to us.