The bug would have been fixed with the 1.04 update, but From Software hasn’t detailed it in the patch notes.

Elden Ring is generating conversations of all kinds, both for the characteristics of its open world and for user discoveries. This last point also includes bugs like the one featured in this news: false walls that need about 50 hits to fade. And it is that, although this mechanic is not a novelty in Soulsborne, many players have begun to doubt all the walls that were found.

Before the patch, there were fake walls with 9,999 hit pointsHowever, the popularity of this bug has caught the attention of From Software and, as you can imagine, the team has set to work to fix it as soon as possible. And it seems that they have already achieved it, because these almost invincible walls no longer exist after patch 1.04. Curiously, this detail has not been commented on in the update notes published by the developer, so it has been pointed out by Zullie the Witch (via Kotaku).

Additionally, this update also adjusts the potency of an enemy type, making the battle much easier (considering that one of their attacks caused thousands of points of damage). As the content creator shows in the video above these lines, now these creatures will present a fairer fight.

And it is that From Software continues to work for polish all the details relating to his immense game, including a tweak to the damage of one of his most talked about bosses. However, some details are still passed on to the development team, and that is why today we warned you of a hacker trick that, wearing underwear, they can ban us from elden ring.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, From Software, Bandai Namco, Bug and Patch.