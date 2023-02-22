FromSoftware has announced that Elden Ring he passed it 20 million copies distributed throughout the world, as regards the distribution to retail sellers and the sale of digital copies, confirming the great success of the action RPG that conquered everyone on PC and consoles.

We must also consider how sales have continued on a regular and consistent basis over time: last June Bandai Namco had reported that Elden Ring was at 16.6 million copies, but in the meantime another 3.4 million units have been sold in the following months, reaching the current milestone of 20 million.

Elden Ring was launched on February 25, 2022 worldwide on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and immediately garnered great acclaim from critics, immediately becoming a great mass phenomenon, which is not a given the peculiarity of its gameplay.

At a distance of one yearElden Ring has exceeded 20 million copies certifying the great success achieved and the definitive customs clearance of the souls-like formula also among the general public, after having been dedicated for a long time to an ever wider niche.

Evidently, the introduction of the new formula open world has been widely appreciated, making the game play differently for players, following different approaches and keeping the exploration and the fascination of discovery as the main elements of the experience. Rumors of a possible major expansion after the Colosseum launch surfaced last month, but no official news has yet emerged.