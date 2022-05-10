Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and soon to be CEO of Twitter, is also a gamer, for this reason he wanted to let people know what his Elden Ring build is. In the past, Elon Musk has made sure he plays a number of titles on a regular basis. And while it’s hard to imagine when he has time to play, nothing stopped him from enjoying the title from FromSoftware.

In a conversation on Twitter, Elon Musk commented that they are there some images that remind him of Elden Ring and unveiled his build, as he was talking about the game.

Int / Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important. Summon! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Surprisingly, his build is a wizard which leveled intelligence and dexterity. “Shield in the left hand, stirrup in the right with a rapier and fangs for quick change“. These have been his words for how long it’s about the character created in Elden Ringbut then continued with some tips for those who don’t play a lot: “Change the armor from heavy to medium to get fast roll or to become a tank. Move quickly with the talismans. Also focus on hitting multiple times and doing damage“.

The build that Musk built appears to be quite popular within RPG. Indeed, compared to FromSoftware’s most recent titlesmagical builds seem to be a lot more present in Elden Ring, because the game has a really well structured system when it comes to magic.

Now only one question remains regarding Elden Ring’s Elon Musk adventure: did he manage to finish it? Given the amount of things to do that he had, between the acquisition of Twitter and many other commitments, it would certainly be a surprise to know that he also had some time to complete his adventure in the Interregnum. Especially considering the fact that it’s a time-consuming title.