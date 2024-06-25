Elden Ring is a hit on Steam. For the past seven days, FromSoftware’s game has held the top two positions on Valve’s platform chart, calculated by revenue (not by number of units sold). Between June 18th and 25thexcluding free to play and Steam Deck, the Top 10 is made up as follows:
- Elden Ring
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Chained Together
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Pax Dei
- Forza Horizon 5
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Bodycam
- Helldivers 2
It should be noted that Elden Ring is first also considering the free to play and Steam Deck, so FromSoftware can only celebrate what it has achieved.
Speaking of free to playthe names are the usual ones, such as Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Destiny 2, Dota 2, Warframe, War Thunder and Naraka: Bladepoint, to name the ones higher up in the ranking.
The success of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: high numbers, big complaints
On Steam FromSoftware’s RPG expansion it is therefore a success in terms of takings, as could be expected. At the same time, however, there is no shortage of great criticism towards this additional content, linked to both the technical and content aspects.
First of all, players on Steam complain about the difficulty level, which is considered too high. Furthermore, the performance is far from perfect. The reviews point out a rating “Average” (68%). In any case, the game reached a count of 781,000 concurrent players over the weekend to demonstrate how many are diving into the Shadowlands.
If you also find the game difficult, we recommend these mods.
