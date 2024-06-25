Elden Ring is a hit on Steam. For the past seven days, FromSoftware’s game has held the top two positions on Valve’s platform chart, calculated by revenue (not by number of units sold). Between June 18th and 25thexcluding free to play and Steam Deck, the Top 10 is made up as follows:

Elden Ring Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Black Myth: Wukong Chained Together Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Pax Dei Forza Horizon 5 Final Fantasy XIV Bodycam Helldivers 2

It should be noted that Elden Ring is first also considering the free to play and Steam Deck, so FromSoftware can only celebrate what it has achieved.

Speaking of free to playthe names are the usual ones, such as Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Destiny 2, Dota 2, Warframe, War Thunder and Naraka: Bladepoint, to name the ones higher up in the ranking.