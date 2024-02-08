We are approaching the second anniversary of Elden Ring. Considering that such an important date is about to happen, many hope that the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, the great DLC of this acclaimed title, will be available in the coming weeks. However, Everything seems to indicate that this would not happen.

As part of the information that Kadokawa shared.parent company of FromSoftware, the DLC that is in development for Elden Ring It is considered a “medium to long term” project. This means that the launch of this content would still be some distance away. This is what was said about it:

“FromSoftware will further increase efforts to improve medium to long-term profitability. “There are currently several steps in progress for Elden Ring, including the development of our major DLC.”

Thanks to the fact that sites like YouTube and SteamDB have shown a series of interesting moves by FromSoftware, many came to think that the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree It would happen at any time. Unfortunately, This report puts a definitive end to these hopesalthough the possibility of seeing this content at the end of this year is not ruled out.

At the moment it is unknown why we have not had more information about Shadow of the Erdtree in recent monthsbut it is probably due to Armored Core VI. Remember that this was FromSoftware's big release last year, and work probably didn't begin in earnest on the DLC until last year's project came to an end.

Considering that Elden Ring It is an open world game, Creating a new area is much more complicated than seen in previous installments of the study. We can only wait. On related topics, fans are getting excited about a possible DLC hint for this game. Likewise, a mobile version of Elden Ring is leaked.

This is bad news for many, but let us also remember that Elden Ring It is a quality game that has proven its value on multiple occasions. While I would like to see this game in my hands already, I know that when it is available, it will be one of the best experiences I will ever play.

