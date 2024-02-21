Elden Ring fans, it's finally almost time to unclench! Just shy of two years since the launch of FromSoftware's magisterial open-world action-adventure, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed it'll be sharing more on the game's eagerly awaited DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, later today, with early rumors pointing to a June launch.

But first the confirmed stuff; over on its social media channels, Bandai Namco has formally announced Shadow of the Erdtree will be getting a first gameplay reveal as part of a three-minute long YouTube “presentation” today21st February, at 3pm UK time/4pm CET/7am PST.

And here we enter into less substantiated territory, with reliable Deallabs leaker billbil-kun (who has an impressive track record when it comes to accurately reporting unannounced PlayStation news) claiming Shadow of the Erdtree will launch on June 21st.



Elden Ring Lore: Miquella Explained





Eurogamer's Zoe Delahunty-Light dives deep into Elden Ring's Miquella lore.

Billbil-kun also claims Shadow of the Erdtree's launch will be accompanied by a €79.99 Game of the Year Edition, bundling together Elden Ring and its upcoming DLC, plus a €259.99 Collector's Edition – contents currently unknown – for PS5, Series X/S , and PC.

And as to what we can expect from Shadow of the Erdtree, that – for the next few hours or so, at least – remains something of a mystery. However, last February's coy DLC tease appeared to show Miquella, one of Elden Ring's most enigmatic characters, riding through fields of wheat on Torrent as the Haligtree burnt on the horizon.

Miquella has long seemed like the character most likely to be the focus of an Elden Ring expansion even before FromSoftware's official unveiling – what with the conspicuous gaps in his story, his inconclusively eggy fate at the hands of Mohg, the cospicuously unused landmass near his Haligtree hangout, and the discovery of apparently removed dream-themed mechanics (Miquella has a whole sleep thing going on) from the base game. And you can read more speculation on what Shadow of the Erdtree may bring elsewhere on Eurogamer.