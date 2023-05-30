Elden Ringthe FromSoftware masterpiece that has quickly become one of the most beloved titles among fans of the genre, is already a huge game in itself, but did you know that it should have been even bigger?

As reported by Lance McDonalda well-known insider famous for his revelations regarding FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring should have consisted of two DLCswhile now we know that only one will come out.

Similar to what happened with Bloodborne, reports the insider, too Elden Ring add-on content ended up unifying into one DLC (Shadow of the Eldtree) but not only.

Some items originally intended for DLC have been brought into the game via free updates: for example the arenas.

The two DLCs, as reported the Discord chat posted by the insider, they should have come out in the form of a Season Passwhile, now, we know well that the only DLC will be Shadow of the Eldtree.

As highlighted earlier, it is not the first time that FromSoftware decides to change the cards on the table regarding additional content of their own titles: let’s think of the case of Bloodborne, to be precise.

With regard to Shadow of the Eldtreethere are not many things we know yet and, to see it on our consoles, there should still be a long time to wait.