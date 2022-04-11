All titles From Software they are united by the heavy cut content, an obviously usual practice in the development of any video game but which here takes on the connotations of the mystic, as if they were apocryphal gospels. How not to mention the entire Dark Souls Oscar questline or Bloodborne’s Slug Princess but Elden Ring is not exempt from this treatment either.

The famous dataminer Lance McDonald has in fact discovered an entire mechanic removed from the title, with an attached NPC. There Dream Mist it would have allowed to collect dreams or the darkest memories of NPCs and various enemies, probably to discover ancestral secrets. All this would have required a special liquid capable of making enemies fall asleep, perhaps replaced by the “sleep” effect of some armaments.

Even the NPC protagonist of the quest has been completely removed, of which however we know practically nothing. He would give us St. Trina’s Crystal Ball, which we needed to keep all the memories. It sure wouldn’t seem to work like Sekiro, having more impact on the narrative. Who knows if we will see something like this in any DLC.