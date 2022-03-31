Elden Ring, without going around it too much, is the game of the moment, and most likely it will be talked about for a long time, especially for the infinite facets that each player can make their game take. A turn that, however, cannot be taken – at least for the moment – is that linked to a hypothetical final seventh of Elden Ringwhich appears to be in-game, but inaccessible to players.

In fact, a well-known data miner would have discovered that the FromSoftware he has a final seventh on his side, which has been cut from the game but which even includes an unedited cutscene.

ATTENTION: the rest of the news contains spoilers on the plot and the endings of Elden Ring, as well as the video of the seventh finale proposed at the beginning. We therefore invite you to continue reading only if you have finished the game.

After defeating Radagon and the Ancestral Beast, players will be teleported to Marika, the fragments of the one who was the last to reign in the Interregnum. Precisely on this occasion, the player will have the opportunity to act in different ways and determine one of the various possible endings, also based on how his game unfolded and some choices made at certain points in the game.

In addition to the ones we know (which if you want you can find in our guide to the endings of Elden Ring), there is present this final seventh, called “Era of the Absolute”: This ending does not mention repairing the Ancestral Ring at all, and the action the character takes is that of put Marika’s head back on her body. Also, the cutscene that follows turns out to be quite enigmatic, with the mother tree on fire and the player character praying to another five-fingered deity.

It is not clear how this ending should be interpreted, nor how basic it would have been possible to obtain it, but perhaps, sooner or later, we will find out. If you want to see the video, it has been uploaded on Youtube, and we propose it at the beginning of the article.