The story of From Software it is made up of many cut content, a not unusual practice during the development of a video game but in the Japanese team it has taken on almost apocryphal connotations. These are elements present in the “sacred” titles proposed so far but cut cleanly from the final product, perhaps due to sudden changes of direction or lack of time.

THE dataminer therefore they are always at work, especially when From Software is involved and obviously, not even Elden Ring he was spared from the frantic search for secrets. From the Garden of Eyes YouTube channel, we understand that something big has actually been found: an ending whole. In addition to the six available (three of which related to trophies), apparently there was a seventh, called the Age of the Absolute.

The ending is very complete, complete with dubbing and cutscene, presenting itself as a canon in all respects. It would seem in this case that it happens when we refuse to repair the Ancestral Ring, with a big hand waiting for us. It is difficult to understand something without context (it is difficult already when we have it) but it will be a big point of discussion from here on out.