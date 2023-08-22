Although more than a year has passed since its launch, Elden Ring is still on the lips of many players in the world, that is precisely because content is coming out in the form of figures and even art books. To this is added that there is also a DLC in development, but perhaps many have not thought that a sequel could be thought of with all that that entails.

In the book known as Elden Ring Books of Knowledge in its second volume, users have discovered comments from Hidetaka Miyazaki that a second game would already be in the plans FromSoftwarethis by means of an appointment that he left in it.

Here you can read it:

Some Lore Bit clarifications and reveals are being saved for future games.

It is worth it, that this game should wait for a long time in the future, since the DLC does not yet receive a specific date, only that it will arrive at some point in time. 2024. Similarly, the fact that it will be released for previous generation platforms such as PS4 and Xbox One.

Remember that Elden Ring Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: sportskeeda

Editor’s note: A sequel would be greatly appreciated, but don’t be impatient, as the additional content looks to be large-scale. So, you have to wait for Fromsoftware to do its magic.