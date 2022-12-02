Something that cannot be denied at all is the indisputable success it has had Elden Ring throughout the current year, that’s because of the great way they managed to combine the gameplay of Dark Souls with an open world. Which is why it continues to sell very well, to the point that copies of consoles PS5 they ended in pages like Amazon in Black Friday.

Although it is a stunning success, the leader of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazakihas tried to stay out of it for some reason, something that fans for now do not believe. Dark Souls It is a series that does not have overwhelming sales, that even the creator himself does not know why Elden ring It worked, because it basically uses many of its mechanics.

This mentioned:

I’m at a loss when people ask me why it’s been so successful, but I feel like I don’t intend to change the way I’ve been doing things in the future. I try not to think about it too much, because it can become a distraction when I do the next project. However, I am very grateful and honored.

This means that the success achieved by Elden ringit is not going to distract the studio in the way that games do, so the saga Dark Souls It seems that it is not going to be influenced by this last game. Since they would have to implement open world for absolutely everything, something they really wouldn’t want to be forced to do as a standard.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is evident that FromSoftware does not want to include open worlds in everything, after all it is not a style to which they are so attached. So it is a good decision not to be influenced by the success of his recent game.