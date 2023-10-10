













Elden Ring could show previews of its DLC during The Game Awards | TierraGamer









In addition to the fact that there will be a new preview of this DLC, the date on which it arrives will also be shared. According to the leaker known as Ziostorm, its release date will be next February 5, 2024. Almost two years after the release of Elden Ring.

The leak curiously occurs after Geoff Keighley, presenter of The Game Awards, visited FromSoftware. Although he did not indicate that this was the case, his trip was probably to make this revelation concrete. After all, during that event very exciting announcements are made about what is to come.

We recommend you: Shame! Wrestler Randy Orton paid because his Elden Ring character was leveled up and it wasn’t cheap

If the information in this leak turns out to be real, then February 2024 will be a busy month for players. Since in addition to the Elden Ring DLC, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Like a Dragon 8 would arrive. We will have to wait for The Game Awards to find out if this turns out to be true. They would like to?

What do we know about the Elden Ring DLC?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the name of this new DLC that was announced by FromSoftware. Unfortunately, outside of the fact that they are working on it, they haven’t given many details. Therefore we do not know its release date, its extension or how much it could cost.

Source: FromSoftware

What is certain is that it will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC when it launches. So players who enjoyed this title in the last generation will not be forgotten. FromSoftware said that they would share more news in the coming months, so it is very likely that it will have a presence at The Game Awards. Have you finished the main game yet?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)