Last week, a video of Elden Ring emerged on the networks to anticipate the arrival of a new trailer that many have been waiting for months. The lack of information in a game that has so much expectation has given free rein to rumor mill. There has been speculation for a long time about the arrival of a new trailer pointing to various events, and there has even been speculation about a delay that would prevent it from arriving in 2021. Now, an insider says that Elden Ring could have delayed his presentation due to the leakas it seems to have notably affected that presentation.

We already echoed about the leak when it came to the small fragments, and that it ended in a final cut that exposed all that trailer in a single footage. Much information could be gleaned from what FROM Software fans will be able to find in this highly anticipated game. And obviously it transcended everywhere, having been something that FROM Software did not like and that, moreover, could have forced the developer to make a rather negative decision.

According Jeff Grubb, the leak of this video could have altered FROM Software’s presentation plans. As indicated, Elden Ring could have delayed his presentation due to the leak, delaying this event in which they want to present news until next summer. The possibility of the month of June is discussed, which is a month where all kinds of events are lavished, such as E3. The VentureBeat journalist has spoken at his new initiative, The Game Mess Show, about this situation that could have forced FROM to change your presentation plans.

And it is that the rumors, which he had even indicated himself, pointed to in March FROM Software would give new information. Even the coincidence with the alleged Microsoft event had converged their paths and seemed an ideal place to present information on Elden Ring. Grubb comments that now, regarding the Elden Ring presentation, “I’m less sure, and I’m less sure because I think the leak might have messed things up a bit.” With this, he assumes that Elden Ring could have delayed his presentation due to the leak, in part, because “Bandai Namco is cracking down, figuring out how to adjust the messages, making sure they fully understand how the leak happened.”

And the new option being considered is that Elden Ring delay its presentation until the big spring-summer events. And he speculates that the limit would be the month of June, which could be earlier. Obviously, the month of June, with that new E3 that will adapt to the new circumstances of the pandemic, seems to be the limit that must be imposed. Even if you want to take away the iron that you don’t have to wait so long, the problem right now is that there will be no presentation in March for this leak.

Elden Ring would have an online multiplayer

Not that FROM Software’s development plan is going to change much, who has not yet revealed what the Elden Ring launch plan is. And is that one of the issues that is being demanded the most is to be able to know if Elden Ring maintains its release date in 2021, or if those rumors about an alleged delay, are true. We will be attentive to what can happen with this Elden Ring presentation.