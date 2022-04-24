A new mod for Elden Ring aims to include the ability to play in cooperative multiplayer persistent, that is, beyond the limits imposed by the particular multiplayer interactions officially foreseen by the game, as evidenced by the new video published and visible on this page.

Work in progress at the modder LukeYui, which reports that the software version is not yet stable and there is therefore still a lot of work to be done, the mod is still at a good point and is already usable on a PC with good results. In practice, it allows two players to share the game world, complete with the possibility of sharing fast travel between the various parts of the map and other possibilities.

The movie explains some of the features of this mod, such as the management of the death of a player and the possibility of continuing the games in cooperative multiplayer anyway even later and for an indefinite period of time, within what is called a “seamless” management of multiplayer.

As reported by the modder, the arrival of patch 1.04 forced to rework part of the software in order to make it fully functional, but the work continues in several respects and led to the adjustment of the scaling of the enemies, the addition of the vote for fast travel, waypoints shared on the map and the ability to stay in the game in “spectator” mode when one of the players dies during a boss fight.

The mod at the moment seems to be linked to LukeYui’s Patreon, in any case you can find his page on NexusMods at this address.