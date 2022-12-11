the gala of the Game Awards not only did it bring about an unexpected altercation at the end of the event, questioning the security protocols, but it was also the spearhead for Hidetaka Miyazaki will raise the most coveted statuette and as usual, announcements of both the most anticipated video games and new proposals will be shown in style.

Yes ok God of War Ragnarok managed to win six awards for best narrative and best soundtrack, to name a few, nothing prevented Elden Ring will be crowned the best game of the year, making it clear that the production by Mr. Miyazaki has been a phenomenon and has earned a special place in the pages of entertainment history.

Similarly, Nintendo is in long tablecloths having triumphed with Bayonetta 3 Y Kirby and the Forgotten Land, in the categories of best action game and best family game, respectively. For his part, stray it garnered two nods, including best indie debut.

Added to this, the attractiveness of the celebration presided over by Geoff Keighley focuses on the presentation and showcase of the products that will arrive on the market during the next year and that have raised all kinds of expectations in the gamers around the planet

Fans of the fighting genre are overjoyed with how spectacular they look Street Fighter 6 Y tekken 8. Electronic Arts demonstrated its might with Star Wars Jedi: I Survivedr, which will have an exclusive collector’s edition from Limited Run Games; and Immortals of Aveuma title that adds to the EA Originals line.

bandai namco unveiled Blue Protocola massive free-to-play RPG, and reaffirmed that his business strategy with FromSoftware going through the best moment, giving way to Armored Core VI: Fires of Rebiconthe long-awaited return of the mechas that has become a cult saga in recent decades.

The big N had a very discreet participation but did not miss the opportunity to exhibit Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon; a prequel to the sexy witch that will combine puzzles and adventures with a section similar to a story. For his part, supergiantgames caused a furor with Hades 2the return of the acclaimed roguelike that will give life to a new protagonist.

Some of the most surprising moments of the much-cited event were the unveiling of Death Stranding 2 and the most recent videos Final Fantasy XVI Y Diablo IV; these last two with a release date of June 2023. It also generated a great impact Judasthe new project of ken levinecreator of Bioshock, as well as Crime Boss: Rockay City which will serve to appease the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI.

sweet and sour taste left Crash Team Rumble since Crash Bandicoot will return in a team battle experience and not in a traditional adventure. Contrary to the good news cited above, the disappointment of the night was Microsoftbecause it did not show any preview of its exclusive futures.

Waiting to celebrate its tenth anniversary, the Game Awards They once again demonstrated that they have become quite a December spectacle that captures the eyes of millions of users, seeking to renew itself on each occasion to offer more content, however, it still has the pending issue of reducing its extensive and at times, overwhelming duration.

