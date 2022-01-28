The present day, Hidetaka Miyazakidirector of Elden Ringrevealed a ton of additional details about this highly anticipated title as part of a new post on the PlayStationBlog. In addition to talking about its difficulty and the challenges of creating an open world, the Japanese executive revealed that two classic features of other games of FromSoftware will be present in this new installment.

Particularly, Miyazaki confirmed that both the mode of New Game Plus, like the multiple endings, will be part of Elden Ring:

“Yes, I can confirm that both New Game Plus and multiple endings will be intact in Elden Ring.”

Both of these features have appeared in virtually every other game of FromSoftwareso it was to be expected that they would also be in Elden Ringbut it is always good to have official confirmation from your managers.

Elden Ring arrives at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on February 25, 2022.

Publisher’s note: It is precisely these types of functions that give FromSoftware titles a high replayability value. While the narrative of Elden Ring will remain fairly minimalist, those who are really looking to learn more about this world will be able to do so and see how the story unfolds with each different ending.

Via: comic book