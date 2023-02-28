The expected DLC for Elden Ring it was finally confirmed by FromSoftwarehis name is Shadow of the Erdtree and, to leave no one behind, it will be an expansion that will also work on Xbox One and PS4in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

This information was revealed through the official Twitter of Elden Ring in it they tell us that Shadow of the Erdtree is currently in development. It seems that February was still generous with the fans of this game published by Bandai Namco.

In addition, FromSoftware He released another separate tweet announcing the DLC, just that it didn’t delve into the development or provide any more details. Since all you have is concept art, it’s very likely that we’ll see all sorts of theories in the coming days.

We could immediately assume that the expansion takes place after Age of the Duskborn. Finally, they are just speculations of what it could be and many will surely be aware of all the information that is eventually released.

We also recommend: It’s beautiful! Bandai Namco Releases Elden Ring Gameplay And It Looks Awesome

Elden Ring will still support its PS4 and Xbox One versions

With the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 user base growing thanks to the fact that it is easier to find current generation consoles every day, it is easy to think that support for PS4 and Xbox can be abandoned, however, the DLC of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree it will still be available on those platforms.

The official site of the game in Japan is the one that revealed this information, which will surely please many players who have not yet jumped from one generation to another. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that some games that come out between generations tend to leave the older one behind in favor of supporting the new one, as happened with cyberpunk 2077.

Now we can only wait for a preview that gives us a better context of the next adventure of this FromSoftware RPG published by Bandai Namco. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

Fountain