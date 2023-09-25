It’s been over a year and a half since the release of Elden Ring, but obviously fans around the world have not yet abandoned FromSoftware’s game. In particular, it is the content creators who try to keep it as alive as possible, for example by testing themselves with various special challenges that push the game’s possibilities to the limit. Now, we can for example see an Elden Ring match that was completed in exactly 20 shotsprecisely headshots with a bow.

The challenge, visible in the video above in small format, was completed by Ainrun, Twitch streamer and YouTuber. The content creator has set himself this goal: hit enemies in the head or, if they do not have a head hitbox (which follows special rules for damage, as we will see shortly), optimize the damage as much as possible in order to complete the battle in the least number of shots.

In fact, you should know that in Elden Ring, as well as in other FromSoftware games, it is possible hitting enemies in the head and thus dealing additional damage. With a normal attack, the difference isn’t that big, but if you create an entire character designed to deal massive damage, then you can take out many bosses with a single headshot.

As we see in the video, in total they are served 20 hits to complete the game. Technically some were not head shots, but they were situations in which a second shot was mandatory and in any case eliminated the enemy. Furthermore, in some situations so-called “multi tap” strategies have been used, meaning an arrow is capable of inflicting damage several times because it passes through the enemy’s body and is activated several times (usually it is difficult to do more than twice). This clearly only works if the enemy is very large, like the Fire Giant and the Ancestral Beast.