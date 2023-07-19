Indeed, the message could easily be interpreted as a tweets at least concerning Elden Ring in some way, as you can judge for yourself by looking at it below. It’s just a set of emoticons that could easily mean Elden Ring, although the more correct translation would probably be “Elder Ring”, which doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Elden Ring may be coming up Xbox Game Pass at least according to a widespread interpretation of a sibylline message from Sarah Bond Corporate Vice President of Xbox within Microsoft.

Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass: Is it possible?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, an image

The fact that it may or may not arrive on Game Pass is instead more of a conjecture: Bond limited itself to adding the icon and the hashtag of Xbox, not of the service in question, therefore it could simply be a sort of love message to Elden Ring on Xbox, to see it like this.

Or it represents an older person’s marriage to an Xbox, which is hard to say for sure. In any case, the arrival of Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass would be a significant event, considering how much the game still sells and how likely it would be valued its entry into the subscription service catalog from Microsoft and Bandai Namco.

For these reasons, it’s probably best to take it all with a grain of salt, although we’ve seen games of a similar caliber arrive in the catalog as well. At the moment, the most logical interpretation seems to be simply a message from Bond that recalls Elden Ring in a generic way, but we await any developments on the matter. Meanwhile, from Elden Ring we continue to await news about Shadow of the Erdtree, the announced expansion.

Update: Sarah Bond returned to the subject to clarify at least part of the meaning of her message, with another very explanatory tweet that you can see below:

Now it remains to be understood whether all this concerns Xbox Game Pass or not, so we await any other developments on the matter.