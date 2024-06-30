The cooperative multiplayer of Elden Ring is interpreted in a particular way by the game, as is now tradition by FromSoftware, but for lovers of collaborative gameplay without too many oddities a mod which provided the seamless co-op multiplayer which has achieved some notoriety, and now this has also been made available for Shadow of the Erdtree.
The mod in question is called “Seamless Co-op”, and offers the possibility of playing cooperative multiplayer without limits within the world of Elden Ring: it is one of the most widespread mods for the main game, at least for regarding multiplayer activity, and now it has been adopted to work with Shadow of the Erdtree too.
The mod can be downloaded at this address on Nexus Modsalways taking into account the possible risks involved in downloading this type of software, especially if the version is not yet definitive as regards the expansion.
We are still at the beginning of the support
This is in fact only the first official release of the Seamless Co-op mod for Shadow of the Erdtree, following the specific update by FromSoftware to work with the major expansion.
So the developers also urge caution, because it could still contain errors.
“While it’s not perfecthas reached a state where it can be used to play both Elden Ring and its expansion in co-op mode,” reads the description from the authors.
It should basically work, but it’s not out of the question that it might still have some issues with new content. In the meantime, we’ve seen Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s Steam rating rise, as the controversy over difficulty and performance has subsided.
#Elden #Ring #Coop #Multiplayer #Mod #Works #Shadow #Erdtree
Leave a Reply