The cooperative multiplayer of Elden Ring is interpreted in a particular way by the game, as is now tradition by FromSoftware, but for lovers of collaborative gameplay without too many oddities a mod which provided the seamless co-op multiplayer which has achieved some notoriety, and now this has also been made available for Shadow of the Erdtree.

The mod in question is called “Seamless Co-op”, and offers the possibility of playing cooperative multiplayer without limits within the world of Elden Ring: it is one of the most widespread mods for the main game, at least for regarding multiplayer activity, and now it has been adopted to work with Shadow of the Erdtree too.

The mod can be downloaded at this address on Nexus Modsalways taking into account the possible risks involved in downloading this type of software, especially if the version is not yet definitive as regards the expansion.