It seems like a joke but it’s been a few weeks since the DLC was released. Elden Ring called Shadow of The Erdtreewhich has been quite a challenge for users who are just joining the games FromSoftwareincluding the study leader himselfHidetaka MiyazakiAnd while there are those who have a very difficult time with the final boss, taking hours to find a strategy to beat him, there are others who use statistical techniques to win with just one blow from this colossal villain character.

It’s about the Betrothed Consort Radahn, who in the second phase, is ridden by Miquella to become Radahn, Miquella’s Consort. In a video we can see how she is destroyed by the streamer Twitch, Ainrundealing 93,000 points of damage with a single melee weapon hit. He shared a clip of the victory on social media site X, which has since garnered a lot of attention from gaming enthusiasts.

See it here:

From the creators of 49k Midra comes 93k Radahn pic.twitter.com/qLNkCrbG0t — Ainrun (@Ainrun_ttv) July 21, 2024

To achieve this, you see Ainrun standing outside the boss’s door, inflicting a full array of buffs and debuffs to maximize damage and decrease enemy defense. He switches between consumables, talismans, weapon skills, and armor extremely quickly, inflicting sleep, madness, and poison status effects, but with talismans to offer attack power boosts. As described by the media; Seppuku, Rallying Standard, and Royal Knight’s Resolve are weapon skills to enhance damage output, while the Rakasha armor set increases damage dealt and taken, thus seeing him take away 93 thousand health points in one hit.

Remember that Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: They always find ways to break the various Souls-style games. It’ll be worth waiting to see what other tricks they come up with for speedruns.