Jessica Nigri he dedicated his last cosplay to Blaiddthe half-man, half-wolf warrior from Elden Ringand once again she reminded us why her name is so famous in the world: sexy poses aside, the American model is really good at creating costumes.

Just in time for the announcement of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, le photo and the video by Jessica showcase the incredible work done for the occasion, with an entire suit of armor finished down to the smallest detail, which really required a great deal of effort.

“Only very rarely do I get completely consumed with a character fixation that forces me to build full suits of armor like this,” Jessica wrote in her Instagram post. “If you’ve been following me for a while you’ll know that I’m really picky when it comes to my creations.”

“This faithful cursed wolfwere of Elden Ring spoke to me, and so I had to launch into the enterprise! The armor is entirely made of EVA sponge and relief painting (…) and so yes, here is the result of the my work and my passion for this month’s Katsucon.”

What do you say, let’s browse through some notable Jessica Nigri cosplays? Here are Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer, Pyramid Head from Silent Hill, Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village and Prof. Sada from Pokémon.