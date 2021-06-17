Elden Ring of FromSoftware is Bandai Namco finally unveiled at last week’s Summer Game Fest with a gameplay trailer that revealed the release date.

While fans await the epic RPG, the developers have decided to provide a new look at the game by posting some new images on the official Twitter account.

Specifically, the new images of Elden Ring show us the fighting on horseback, the stealth phases and the clashes in the company of allies. All of this makes it clear that in the upcoming RPG, players will be able to adopt different approaches based on various styles of gameplay.

The Lands Between are vast, but a Tarnished need not walk their path alone. ?

For those who want to know more about Elden Ring, we remind you that our preview is available on the pages of Eurogamer.it.

The game will arrive on January 21, 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

