Modder Garden of Eyes has released a new one mod for Elden Ring that turns the game into Hogwarts Legacy (more or less). More precisely, it introduces a whole series of magic inspired by the world of Harry Potter as well as a flying broom and a model of the English wizard.

As you can see in the video just below, a 3D model based on Harry Potter. Among the spells there are well-known names, such as Expecto Patronum and Avada Kedavra (although Harry certainly would never use it, but surviving in the Interregnum forces her to come to terms with morality).

We will also find other spells such as Crucio (freezes the enemy and does damage over time), Imperio (makes enemies become our allies), Accio (pulls small enemies towards us), Confringo (shoots a fireball) and Lumos (illuminates the environment, Obviously). Avada Kedrava kills an enemy in one hit, but brings life, stamina, and FP to minimum until healed at the place of grace.

The most important addition, though, is the flying Broom which allows you to explore the world of Elden Ring in flight: it is summoned through the ring of Torrente and also allows you to accelerate and perform various stunts. Furthermore, it is possible to cast spells even while turning. Indeed, everything can be done in PvP. It is clearly a mod that clearly changes the way of playing FromSoftware’s video game.

However, we specify that this is not a free mod. The Hogwarts Legacy mod for Elden Ring is locked behind a subscription Patreon: You can find it here.

