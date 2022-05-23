There is already a lot to do in Elden Ring and now a new fan-hosted fashion show is allowing players to show off their finest and most stylish gear.

One of the most popular components of the title is the surprisingly in-depth character customization suite, which allows players to create their own customized Lightless to tackle an epic mission that sees the collecting of lost fragments of the ring.

While most Elden Ring players simply use these customization tools to create their own original character by choosing from one of the game’s ten available character classes, others have based their creations on iconic figures from games, TV shows, movies, and other still existing. These have ranged from expected picks like The Witcher 3’s Ciri and The Legend Of Zelda’s Ganondorf to more out-of-the-box crossovers like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and even Sonic The Hedgehog. There’s really no limit to the many costumes, gear and characters that roam the open world of the Interregnum, and now in Elden Ring, players have the chance to showcase some of their most important creations online.



A Reddit moderator by the name of Vi_for_Vindictive helped organize an Elden Ring fashion show, asking users which character class should serve as the centerpiece of the first round of events. The Knight class ranked first, followed by a Cosplay division with the best reproductions of existing characters such as Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter or Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings.

The process of choosing the characters however seems to be a bit difficult, so the show was postponed later.

