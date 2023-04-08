PureDark, the modder behind the DLSS/XeSS/FSR mods for Resident Evil 2 Remake, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 is developing mods to add DLSS 3 in Skyrim ed Elden Ring.

Yes, you read right. It seems that it is possible to make so-called DLSS 3 Frame Generation Mods for games without native support for DLSS or FSR. Also these are supposed to be the first DLSS 3 mods ever.

This is great news for the modder scene and for tech enthusiasts, because if successful, DLSS 3 could start appearing in several other titles, especially those with some optimization issues. The source cites The Last of Us Part I, Hogwarts Legacy and Crysis Remastered as examples, but there would be so many more to do.

As it stands now, the DLSS 3 mod for Elden Ring appears to be already working, although it still has some image quality issues. However, PureDark wants to fix them all before launching it. Then he will move on to insert DLSS 3 into Skyrim, to the delight of fans of the RPG from Bethesda.

Needless to say, the mod only works with cards from 40 series from NVIDIA, then from the GeForce RTX 4070 and up. So, if you have older NVIDIA cards, or other hardware manufacturers, you won’t be able to use DLSS 3, mod or not.