Apparently Torrente, the summonable mount of Elden Ringhas been a “victim” of cut contentin this case regarding many animations that were not used in the final version of the game, found instead by the dataminer and Youtuber Zullie the Witch.

Torrente could indeed bend over to graze on grass or shake itself, realistically to shake off water or snow, but idle animations aren’t everything: the mount could also attackwith a powerful kick with his hind legs, either on command or on his own (and the attack really works!).

In the Network test, a prompt to mount in the saddle was also found, which suggests that Torrente could exist separately from the player (in fact in the final game it appears and disappears only depending on when we call or dismount it), therefore it had to have its own artificial intelligence and a behavior.

Knowing how much cut content there is usually in From Software and knowing the breadth of Elden Ring, who knows what else dataminers will find. In the meantime, we refer you to the Elden Ring guide written by Eurogamer.it.