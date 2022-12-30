It is certainly not the first time that the modder community dei Elden Ring (which you can buy with this link) amazes us with special effects, as you will well remember who saw Bill Clinton running around in the interregnum after the bizarre conclusion of The Game Awards 2022.

If in that case it was the speed of the digital artists that surprised, in this round instead we offer you a mod that amazes for the quality with which it manages to merge two diametrically opposed worlds like the one created by George RR Martin and the most colorful and lively universe populated by pocket monsters, i.e. i Pokémon.

It’s once again Stop me, the user who allowed us to live life without light in the role of a former president of the united states, to show the public a completely original way to re-explore the world of Elden Ring. This may be the best chance for those who have left the game to take it back in hand and complete it.

Unfortunately we are not given to know if and when we will actually be able to play this marvelwhich in addition to representing a very ambitious project in terms of work to be done, could attract unwanted attention from The Pokemon Company and Nintendo. Some things maybe it’s better that they remain just dreams.

In the meantime, however, we can enjoy this short video (which you can find in the tweet at the bottom of the news) in which many nice replacements of polygonal models are shown, which transform Meowscarada and Skeledirge into formidable adversaries. Not to mention the lechonkthe number one danger during an exploration!

But seen a Elden Ring so true? Let us know what you think of these mods in our official Facebook group, just a click away! And don’t forget to browse through the discounts and benefits offered by the brand new GS Pro Club, at this linksuch as the possibility of getting early access to the most exclusive consoles and collectors.

Elden Ring X Pokemon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand yours #Pokemon journey with new summons in #ELDENRING ! pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) December 28, 2022

