We are now close to the release of Elden Ring, new branded game FromSoftware that should evolve the concept of the souls that we have seen so far thanks to the colossus, but apparently a further work would already be under construction, and it could be a Armored Core 6, edited as always by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

We are talking about a title that has been anticipated on the pages of ResetEra, actually quite reliable, since no moderator has removed the “announcement” post. It remains in any case that until the company makes official announcements, everything will be taken as a simple rumor.

In any case we are dealing with a Sci-Fi game previously anticipated, which therefore seems ever closer to being reality. Find below the fundamental part indicated by the user regarding what was seen with a short gameplay video during the private presentation of Armored Core 6, the new title FromSoftware.

Melange, an unknown substance that can lead human society to advance. In the past, this caused a cosmic catastrophe on the planet Bashtar that surrounded the entire solar system, causing it to be lost. Decades later, the Melange reaction was confirmed again on the planet Bashtar. In search of the unknown substance that seemed lost, various speculations started, with various parties involved: government, corporations, cultists and unknown mercenaries… the protagonist is one of them. The game is a TPS (Third Person Shooter) action mecha that allows you to move around a huge map, which represents a Sci-Fi world with dynamic mech actions. You will encounter strong enemies and engage in epic long and short range battles, using weapons and blades.

We will see over the months if the giant, after releasing his next work, will confirm everything.

Before leaving you, we take the opportunity to send you back to our preview of Elden Ring pending the launch of the new work, find all the details at this link.