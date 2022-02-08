Don’t worry, this is not a new postponement. Let’s talk about the one announced last November and which saddened all the masochistic fans of From Software to an unbelievable level. A month’s postponement, from January to February, seems like a trivial matter but at these levels it is of fundamental importance, as Miyazaki explains directly to us, thanks to an interview with Edge Magazine:

“The level of freedom we ultimately wanted to achieve in the Elden Ring exceeded what we had originally planned. This [complessità] it gradually built up and the time needed for debugging and QA in particular took much more effort“.

This extra month of cleaning should therefore bring Elden Ring to be practically perfect, but of course, it won’t be. Open worlds are time bombs ready to explode and the new drift of this type of From titles will probably fall on the same problems. But at least, they will be to a lesser extent.

