Elden Ring despite being a recently released game, it has now become a cult title. Since its launch on PC and consoles, hundreds of fans have created cosplay, illustrations, mods and other products related to the video game Hidetaka Miyazaki. But now we are faced with a crossover that will surely leave you speechless.

There are some completely original illustrations by the artist Xuanhan Chen which can be found on Art Station. Chen took several characters from Elden Ring and designed them in style Darkest Dungeon. The final result is spectacular and the truth is that fans of both games would certainly want a videogame transposition of this artistic crossover.

It is certainly great to see artists around the world being inspired by Elden Ring to create magnificent images. Below you can take a look at these fan art.

Elden Ring is available for PC and console: if you find yourself in difficulty you can always consult our complete guide that will help you travel in the Interregnum.