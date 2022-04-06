Elden Ring always knows one more than the devil and this time, after the invisible walls, the routes also arrive. We are certainly not surprised by now, given the amount of content that FromSoftware has poured into its game, who knows how many more we will have to see.

Before going into the details of the story, we recommend that you take a look at our Elden Ring review, this if you are curious to know our opinion or more simply to know the final grade.

As old fans know, FromSoftware is known to insert invisible walls into its games, which are unmasked simply by hitting them. Elden Ring could only respect this well-known design choice of the team, but we must say that this time they really outdid themselves. In fact, as you will see in the clip below, within the title there is a rather hidden way, so much so that it is invisible.

This path is located to the freight elevator to go up to the Plains of Atlus and it will allow you to discover a rather interesting secret, but we avoid giving further details so as not to spoil the surprise. Moreover there are those who affirm that a similar path is found at the Cime dei Gigantibut we still do not have tangible proof of this, but we are sure that some users will already have worked to help the community.

However there is also a small clarification to be made, this is not the first time that From has used these techniquesconsidering that a very similar thing has already been proposed in the past inside the first Dark Souls inside the Crystal Cave.

This was all there was to know about the Elden Ring and invisible paths issue, but we are sure that much stranger things will come out in the future. like that wall that only breaks if hit 50 timesif you are interested you will find all the details in this article.