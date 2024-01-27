The wait for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree it's really difficult for many to bear, but at least the content creators haven't stopped making dedicated videos even after two years since the release of the base game. For example, lo YouTuber SmoughTown has recently completed what can be considered a feat: he explained the entire lore of the game in three videos, for a total of 36 hours of footage.

How long can such an undertaking last? SmoughTown has actually published small videos explaining the lore since the release of Elden Ring, but only recently made a full version. The epic trilogy is a true journey, ranging from explaining the backstories of characters like Malenia to theorizing about cosmic mysteries and ideas that have only been touched upon in the game.

THE comments The videos below were obviously filled with words of encouragement and even appreciation, as producing a paper of this magnitude on the Elden Ring is a serious academic achievement. Especially when it comes to the research and in-depth reading that such a task entails.