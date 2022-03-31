Elden Ring like previous From Software games it has more than one ending, which varies according to your choices and the completion of some side quests related to specific NPCs. The Garden of Eyes YouTube channel released a video showing an ending cut by FromSoftware or at least currently inaccessible to players. Obviously from here on you will find several spoiler heavy on Elden Ring, so if you don’t want to spoil any surprises, absolutely don’t watch the movie and do not proceed further with the reading.

The most knowledgeable will surely know that there are six different endings in Elden Ring. In the final minutes of the game, after defeating the last boss, the Lightless is in front of Marika’s remains and here the players can decide the epilogue of their adventure, also based on the choices made previously.

The seventh finale discovered by Garden of Eyes is called “Age of Absolute“and was extrapolated from the game files, complete with everything: dubbing, music and cinematic sequences.

In this alternate ending, the Lightless apparently does not repair the Ancestral Ring. After placing Marika’s head on the remains of her body, a giant hand can be seen in the distance. In the next sequence we see the great Interregnum tree on fire and the Lightless praying in front of a giant hand. Difficult to give a unique interpretation to this ending, which will probably be one of the most discussed topics among fans of the FromSoftware game in the coming years.

